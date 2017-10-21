Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Shows off passing ability

Love finished with 17 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Friday's 116-97 win over the Bucks.

Love needed just 27 minutes to record his second double-double of the season Friday. He also tallied six assists -- a significant improvement considering he failed to record one during the regular season opener. He recorded just one six-assist game last season, but could be in line for more this year with the loss of Kyrie Irving to Boston causing Love to be the clear No. 2 option on the team.