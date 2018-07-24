Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Signs four-year extension
Love inked a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Cavaliers on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
With the departure of LeBron James from Cleveland, Love's future with the Cavaliers was cloudy, as it was unclear if management would opt for a rebuild or try to remain competitive. However, in signing Love to a significant extension, it's clear the organization is looking to remain in the playoff picture for 2018-19 and beyond. Despite missing time due to injuries, Love has made the All-Star game each of the past two seasons, averaging 18.3 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from deep. From a fantasy perspective, Love becoming the clear No. 1 option in Cleveland boosts his value significantly, and it's possible that we see flashes of the type of play that led him to break out in Minnesota.
