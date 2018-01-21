Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Sits out practice Sunday

Love (illness) was held out of Sunday's practice, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Love ended up playing just three minutes during Saturday's game against the Thunder, as he was dealing with an illness and didn't feel well enough to finish the contest. He went on to sit out Sunday's practice in an effort to get healthy for Tuesday's tilt with the Spurs. For now, consider Love questionable for that contest, though we should get another update following Monday's practice session. Tristan Thompson and Jeff Green would benefit with additional playing time if Love ends up missing more time.