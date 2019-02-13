Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Sitting for rest Wednesday

Love won't be available for Wednesday's game against the Nets for rest and maintenance purposes, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Love previously indicated that he would be ready to go for Cleveland's final contest before the All-Star break after upping his minutes count to 16 in Monday's win over the Knicks, which marked his second game back from a long-term absence due to a toe injury. After reconsidering the matter, the Cleveland coaching and training staff evidently wasn't keen on giving Love the green light for Wednesday, even though he hasn't reported any setbacks with his toe since returning. Instead, he'll merely just be getting some extra maintenance time in advance of the break before likely taking on an elevated role when Cleveland returns to action Feb. 21 against the Suns. Look for Marquese Chriss or, if available, Cedi Osman (ankle), to draw the start at power forward Wednesday in Love's stead.