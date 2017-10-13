Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Sitting out Friday
Love was expected to play during Friday's preseason finale against the Magic but experienced "general tightness" and is being held out, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Unfortunately for DFS users who deployed Love, this news came after tipoff. It doesn't seem to be anything serious, but there's little reason to send Love out on the floor for an exhibition if he's feeling off. He should be considered day-to-day at this point, though it seems probable he'll play during the season opener.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Ice cold in Tuesday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will rejoin lineup Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: To be rested Sunday vs. Wizards•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Produces well in Wednesday's start at center•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Being considered as starting center•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Seeing 'a lot of time' at center in practice•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...