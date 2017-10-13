Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Sitting out Friday

Love was expected to play during Friday's preseason finale against the Magic but experienced "general tightness" and is being held out, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Unfortunately for DFS users who deployed Love, this news came after tipoff. It doesn't seem to be anything serious, but there's little reason to send Love out on the floor for an exhibition if he's feeling off. He should be considered day-to-day at this point, though it seems probable he'll play during the season opener.