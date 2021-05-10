Love (knee) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

After missing Friday's loss in Dallas due to a sore knee, Love returned for Sunday's rematch but was mostly ineffective, finishing with just eight points on 2-of-9 shooting to go with 11 boards and three assists. With Cleveland playing on a back-to-back to begin the week, Love will be one of several Cavaliers sidelined Monday. Dean Wade figures to be the primary beneficiary in Love's absence.