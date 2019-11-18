Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Sitting out Monday
Love will be held out of Monday's game against the Knicks due to a lower back contusion, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Love will miss the second end of a back-to-back after apparently sustaining a lower back bruise in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia. Considering that the severity of Love's injury is unclear, he can be ruled day-to-day heading into Wednesday's tilt with Miami unless a more specific timeline is given. His absence could open up extended minutes for Alfonzo McKinnie and Ante Zizic as frontcourt mate Larry Nance (thumb) is also out.
