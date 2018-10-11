Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Sitting out preseason finale

Love (foot) will not play in Friday's preseason finale against Detroit, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

Love has been battling soreness in his foot, but his absence Friday is likely more precautionary than anything else. The Cavs will also hold out Cedi Osman and Larry Nance, Jr. in their final tuneup before the regular season begins next week.

