Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Solid all-around effort in loss

Love accounted for 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 27 minutes in Monday's 118-108 loss to the Warriors.

Love was a third offensive wheel on the night behind LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas, posting his fourth double-digit scoring effort in the last five games. The 29-year-old has been all over the spectrum scoring-wise thus far in the new calendar year, as he's posted a pair of single-digit scoring totals and has also generated a modest 10-point effort in three of seven games. Alarmingly poor shooting has been the primary culprit of those downturns, as Love has produced a success rate of 25.0 percent or lower from the field in all three contests. With Thomas becoming increasingly incorporated into the offense, it remains to be seen if that too will have a significantly adverse effect on Love's production over the long term.