Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Solid all-around effort in loss
Love accounted for 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 27 minutes in Monday's 118-108 loss to the Warriors.
Love was a third offensive wheel on the night behind LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas, posting his fourth double-digit scoring effort in the last five games. The 29-year-old has been all over the spectrum scoring-wise thus far in the new calendar year, as he's posted a pair of single-digit scoring totals and has also generated a modest 10-point effort in three of seven games. Alarmingly poor shooting has been the primary culprit of those downturns, as Love has produced a success rate of 25.0 percent or lower from the field in all three contests. With Thomas becoming increasingly incorporated into the offense, it remains to be seen if that too will have a significantly adverse effect on Love's production over the long term.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Goes for 27 points on Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Not on injury report•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Goes through practice, expected to start Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Exits game with ankle injury•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Cleared to play vs. Blazers•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.