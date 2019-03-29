Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Solid all-around line in loss
Love posted 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes in the Cavaliers' 116-110 loss to the Spurs on Thursday.
Love's scoring total was second only to that of Collin Sexton's on the night for the Cavs, as the veteran produced his fourth straight double-digit scoring effort. The 30-year-old has been highly productive throughout March on the rebounding front as well. Love has hauled in no fewer than eight boards in eight consecutive contests, and he's churned out seven double-digit rebounding performances during the month as well.
