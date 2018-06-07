Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Solid complementary effort in Game 3 loss
Love finished with 20 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Cleveland's 110-102 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.
For the third time in as many games to open the series, Love served as a pivotal source of complementary production alongside the superlative efforts of LeBron James. However, as has been the case on each of those occasions, his efforts ultimately fell short of helping the Cavaliers accomplish a victory. Love has encouragingly been much more consistent with his shot than during the conference finals versus the Celtics, when he ultimately drained just 37.5 percent of his attempts. The veteran forward has pushed that figure to 43.1 percent against the Warriors, but he'll likely need to be even better for Cleveland to salvage its season in Friday's Game 4.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in Game 2 loss•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Avoids Game 2 suspension•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in return from concussion•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Starting, no minutes restriction•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Cleared to play in Game 1•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Deemed questionable for Game 1•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....