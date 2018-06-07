Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Solid complementary effort in Game 3 loss

Love finished with 20 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Cleveland's 110-102 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

For the third time in as many games to open the series, Love served as a pivotal source of complementary production alongside the superlative efforts of LeBron James. However, as has been the case on each of those occasions, his efforts ultimately fell short of helping the Cavaliers accomplish a victory. Love has encouragingly been much more consistent with his shot than during the conference finals versus the Celtics, when he ultimately drained just 37.5 percent of his attempts. The veteran forward has pushed that figure to 43.1 percent against the Warriors, but he'll likely need to be even better for Cleveland to salvage its season in Friday's Game 4.