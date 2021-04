Love recorded 18 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a steal across 21 minutes in Saturday's 135-115 loss to the Raptors.

Once Jarrett Allen and Larry Nance return to the lineup, Love's minute restriction will have lifted, and the trio could wreak some havoc on future opponents. For now, the team will move Love along slowly while players like Dean Wade and Isaiah Hartenstein provide support in the frontcourt.