Love (calf) is starting Sunday's game against the 76ers, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

Love played 38 minutes in his season debut Saturday, but he was questionable for Sunday's contest in the second half of a back-to-back. However, his calf injury won't prevent him from taking the court against Philadelphia on Sunday, and he'll be in the starting five for a second consecutive game. It's unclear whether his playing time will be restricted against the 76ers.