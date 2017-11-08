Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Starting as usual Tuesday

Love (illness) will start at center for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Love was hospitalized with an illness over the weekend, but felt better earlier this week and was able to take part in Monday's practice. He'll take on his usual spot as the Cavaliers' starting center and should be on a full workload against the Bucks on Tuesday.

