Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Starting as usual Tuesday
Love (illness) will start at center for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Love was hospitalized with an illness over the weekend, but felt better earlier this week and was able to take part in Monday's practice. He'll take on his usual spot as the Cavaliers' starting center and should be on a full workload against the Bucks on Tuesday.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Goes through practice Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Released from hospital•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Exits Sunday's game with illness•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores season-low 11 points Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores season-low 13 points Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...