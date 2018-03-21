Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Starting at center Wednesday

Love will start at center for Wednesday's tilt against the Raptors, Fred McLeod of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

Love returned to action Monday after a 20-game absence due to a broken hand, providing 18 points, seven boards, four dimes and two blocks in just 25 minutes of action during the 124-117 win over Milwaukee. With the team short-handed Wednesday due to the absences of Tristan Thompson (ankle) and Larry Nance (hamstring), Love could end up seeing a more normal 30-plus minutes.