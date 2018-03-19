Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Starting Monday, will have minutes restriction

Love (hand) will start at center for Monday's game against the Bucks, but will have a minutes restriction, Cavaliers play-by-play announcer John Michael reports.

Love was originally targeting a return on March 23 against the Suns, but apparently progressed quicker than expected and has now been given the go ahead to make his return Monday following a month and a half layoff due to a fractured left hand. Despite immediately entering the starting lineup at center, coach Larry Drew acknowledged that Love would have some restrictions right away, so DFS owners will likely want to avoid the situation for the time being. With Love back in the fold, it should mean less minutes for Larry Nance (hamstring) once healthy, as well as the likes of Jeff Green and Ante Zizic.