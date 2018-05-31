Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Starting, no minutes restriction
Love (concussion) will start alongside Tristan Thompson for Thursday's Game 1 against the Warriors and will not be on a minutes restriction, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
This news isn't anything unexpected, but it had not been previously confirmed. Love suffered a concussion five minutes into Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, preventing him from playing in Game 7. He had enough time to pass through protocol, however. Since Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the big man has averaged 18.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from deep.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Cleared to play in Game 1•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Deemed questionable for Game 1•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Status for Game 1 uncertain•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will not play in Game 7•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Initially cleared of concussion•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....