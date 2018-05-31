Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Starting, no minutes restriction

Love (concussion) will start alongside Tristan Thompson for Thursday's Game 1 against the Warriors and will not be on a minutes restriction, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

This news isn't anything unexpected, but it had not been previously confirmed. Love suffered a concussion five minutes into Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, preventing him from playing in Game 7. He had enough time to pass through protocol, however. Since Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the big man has averaged 18.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from deep.

