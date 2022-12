Love will enter the starting five for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Love will draw the spot start with Evan Mobley (ankle) sidelined for the contest. In his lone start this season, he logged 14 points (3-11 FG), five rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes. Considering Love has shown the capability to double-double in fewer minutes he should not be left on the waiver wire.