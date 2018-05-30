Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Status for Game 1 uncertain

Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue said Tuesday that Love remains in the concussion protocol and is uncertain to be available for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday against the Warriors, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

The Cavaliers will presumably wait until early Thursday to see if Love can pass through all phases of the protocol and suit up for the series opener, but at this time, it appears likely the 29-year-old will miss his third consecutive contest. While Love was unavailable for Game 7 of the Cavaliers' Eastern Conference finals series against the Celtics, Jeff Green entered the starting five and came up big with 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and no turnovers in 42 minutes.