Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Tuesday that the team is preparing as if Love (calf) will not be available for Wednesday's opener against the Hornets, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Love is still nursing the strained calf that limited him during the preseason, and it sounds as though he's closer to doubtful than questionable as Wednesday night approaches. Still, the Cavs have not officially ruled him out, so look for a more definitive update Wednesday morning. If Love does, indeed, sit out, Larry Nance would fill his spot in the starting five.