Love's (calf) availability for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Hornets is uncertain, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Love has already been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale. He strained his calf during the exhibition opener and hasn't played since. A strained calf can take 7-10 days to heal if it's a Grade 1 strain, but we aren't sure what grade Love is dealing with. Love's health has been an issue lately, causing him to slip in drafts, though he was relatively healthy last season, missing only nine games. If the veteran ends up sidelined for the opener, more minutes should funnel to Cedi Osman (ankle), Larry Nance (jaw) and rookie Isaac Okoro, who has had some promising preseason performances.