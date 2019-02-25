Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Still on minutes restriction

Coach Larry Drew said Love will remain on a minutes restriction Monday against the Trail Blazers, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

The Cavaliers will continue to ease Love back into action after the big man missed more than three months with a toe injury. Love played 26 minutes in Saturday's win over the Grizzlies -- tallying 32 points, 12 rebounds, one steal and one block -- though Drew admitted that exceeded his limit. The 30-year-old will likely see minutes somewhere in the low-to-mid-20s for the time being.