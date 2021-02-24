Love (calf) remains out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

The Cavaliers haven't set target date for Love's return from the right calf strain that has sidelined him since Dec. 27, but as of last weekend, the team is "cautiously optimistic" that he'll be ready to play before the All-Star break, according to Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. After Wednesday's contest, the Cavaliers will conclude their first-half schedule with games Saturday in Philadelphia, Monday in Houston, and March 3 at home versus the Pacers.