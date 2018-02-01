Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Still undecided on hand surgery

Love (hand) traveled to New York on Thursday to consult with doctors about possible surgery, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Whether or not he opts for surgery to stabilize his fractured left hand, Love is projected to require 6-to-8 weeks of recovery time. Given that he previously required screws inserted into his hand in 2009 to address a fracture, Love could be inclined to undergo another procedure with the hope of avoiding another setback down the road. While Love missed his first game due to the injury in Wednesday's 91-89 win over the Heat, Jae Crowder moved back into the starting five at power forward and played 27 minutes, producing 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal.