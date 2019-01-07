Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Still weeks away from return
Love (toe) said he's still weeks away from returning to game action, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Love played just four games this season before undergoing surgery on his left big toe in November. While the big man recently received clearance to resume certain basketball activities, he said Monday that he's still not ready to resume running. Look for a more concrete return timetable to come into focus as Love continues to progress in his rehab.
