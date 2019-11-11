Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Struggles from field

Love had 17 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3PT, 9-9 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 108-87 win at the Knicks.

Love had major problems with his shooting and tied his season-low mark for rebounds in a single game, but still produced at a decent rate for the surging Cavaliers. Despite the off night, Love has made 48.1 percent of his shots this season while averaging 13.4 rebounds per game. He will aim for a bounce-back performance Tuesday at Chicago.