Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Struggles from field
Love had 17 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3PT, 9-9 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 108-87 win at the Knicks.
Love had major problems with his shooting and tied his season-low mark for rebounds in a single game, but still produced at a decent rate for the surging Cavaliers. Despite the off night, Love has made 48.1 percent of his shots this season while averaging 13.4 rebounds per game. He will aim for a bounce-back performance Tuesday at Chicago.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-double in win•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Drops season-high 29 points Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Logs 22 points, 17 boards in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Hauls in 20 rebounds Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Back-to-back-to-back double-doubles•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Grabs 18 boards in season opener•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.