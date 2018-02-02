Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Surgery not required, still out eight weeks

Love's broken hand won't require surgery, but he's still expected to miss eight weeks while recovering, Joe Gabriele of Cavs.com reports.

After consulting with doctors in New York on Thursday, Love made the decision not to have surgery on the broken left hand he suffered just two days earlier in a game against the Pistons. During his prolonged absence, Tristan Thompson, Channing Frye and Jeff Green will likely absorb the extra playing time. Given this timeline, Love still has a chance to return with a couple weeks left in the regular season.