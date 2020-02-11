Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Tabbed questionable Wednesday
Love is questionable for Wednesday's contest against Atlanta due to an Achilles injury, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Love is apparently banged up following Sunday's loss against the Clippers, where he logged 26 minutes of action and posted 10 points and nine rebounds. With one game left before the All-Star break, the Cavaliers may ultimately elect to rest their star forward and give him extended period to recover from his reported Achilles injury. Larry Nance and Alfonzo McKinnie could see increase run if indeed Love is kept out Wednesday.
