Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Team considering "longer-term" rest

Cleveland is considering a "longer-term" period of rest for Love as he continues to deal with persistent foot soreness, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

A firm timetable on Love's return is not expected before Tuesday but among all the options that Cleveland has, the team is considering giving Love a longer period of rest as he continues to have persistent foot soreness. It's not exactly known when the former UCLA Bruin started experiencing soreness in his foot, but due to the injury, Love has missed the last two games.