Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Team considering "longer-term" rest
Cleveland is considering a "longer-term" period of rest for Love as he continues to deal with persistent foot soreness, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
A firm timetable on Love's return is not expected before Tuesday but among all the options that Cleveland has, the team is considering giving Love a longer period of rest as he continues to have persistent foot soreness. It's not exactly known when the former UCLA Bruin started experiencing soreness in his foot, but due to the injury, Love has missed the last two games.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Out again Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Officially questionable•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Out Thursday with foot soreness•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Records double-double in blowout loss•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Records double-double in blowout loss•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Puts up another double-double•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...