Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Team-high scoring total in Game 1 loss
Love tallied 17 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Cleveland's 108-83 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday.
Love's scoring total did lead the Cavaliers on the afternoon, but that was small consolation given the blowout defeat they suffered. The veteran forward's scoring total dipped under 20 points for the first time since Game 1 versus the Raptors, which was also the last game his shooting percentage had been under 50.0 percent until Sunday. He'll look to sharpen up and help Cleveland even the series in Tuesday's Game 2.
