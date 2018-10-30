Cavaliers' Kevin Love: To be re-evaluated in a few weeks

Love (toe) will be re-evaluated in a few weeks, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.

Reports emerged Monday that Love could be sidelined for a month, so the news that he'll be re-evaluated in a few weeks doesn't come as a surprise. Still, it hadn't been confirmed until Tuesday that Love would actually be out multiple weeks. It seems likely that Sam Dekker and Larry Nance will be the main beneficiaries at the power forward spot, while the likes of Rodney Hood and Jordan Clarkson may be asked to take on a bigger scoring load.