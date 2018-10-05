Cavaliers' Kevin Love: To be rested Saturday
Love will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Celtics for rest purposes, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
After scoring 17 points in 17 minutes in the Cavaliers' first preseason game against Boston, the veteran will get the night off Saturday. In his absence, Larry Nance is in line to get the start at power forward, with both Sam Dekker and Ante Zizic likely seeing extended minutes in the frontcourt.
