Cavaliers' Kevin Love: To be rested Sunday vs. Wizards

Love will sit out Sunday's preseason matchup against the Wizards for rest, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

The Cavaliers are resting their entire starting lineup, as well as some of the top bench options in order to avoid over usage during the preseason. The majority of the players, including Love, should return to the lineup ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Bulls. Look for guys like Walter Tavares, Ante Zizic, and Channing Frye to get plenty of minutes at center Sunday.