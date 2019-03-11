Cavaliers' Kevin Love: To play Monday, out Tuesday

Love is on schedule to play Monday against the Raptors, but he'll be rested for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Spencer Davies of BBall Insiders reports.

Love will have played in four consecutive contests following Monday's clash, and the Cavs have deemed it necessary for Love to have a seat so as to prevent him from re-injuring himself. Since missing significant time with a toe injury, he's averaging 18.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists over nine matchups.