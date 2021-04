Love will remain on a minutes restriction for Monday's game against the Spurs, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Love played 20 minutes in his latest return to action Thursday against the Sixers, and he followed up with 23 minutes in Saturday's loss to Miami. Per Fedor, Love's workload is expected to remain in the 20-ish-minutes range Monday as the Cavs attempt to prevent a re-aggravation of the calf injury that's already cost him 43 games this season.