Cavaliers' Kevin Love: To remain on minutes restriction

Love (rest) will stay on a minutes restriction for the foreseeable future, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports. That said, he is not expected to sit out any more games for rest, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Coach Larry Drew notes that the Cavs are being cautious with Love, which makes sense given Cleveland's place in the standings. In the two games Love has played since recovering from his toe injury, he's totaled 18 points, 10 rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes. He'll presumably play Thursday against the Suns, though official word has yet to arrive.