Cavaliers' Kevin Love: To return Sunday

Love (rest) will play in Sunday's game against Orlando, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Love will be held out of Saturday's game against Detroit but will play against Orlando Sunday as the Cavaliers coaching staff doesn't want the veteran forward to play both days of the back-to-back. With a slew of frontcourt injuries, look for Marquese Chriss and Larry Nance to have large workloads against Detroit.

More News
Our Latest Stories