Cavaliers' Kevin Love: To return Sunday
Love (rest) will play in Sunday's game against Orlando, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Love will be held out of Saturday's game against Detroit but will play against Orlando Sunday as the Cavaliers coaching staff doesn't want the veteran forward to play both days of the back-to-back. With a slew of frontcourt injuries, look for Marquese Chriss and Larry Nance to have large workloads against Detroit.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Won't play Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Secures another double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Still on minutes restriction•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Dominant in Saturday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Minutes limit increased•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Posts double-double in return•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...