Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Trending in right direction

Love (toe) took the court for pregame warmups and is expected to play Friday against Washington, Chris Miller of NBCS Washington reports.

Love is still being considered a game-time decision by the Cavs, but it appears he'll take the floor for the first time since undergoing surgery at the end of October. Expect an official statement from the team regarding Love's availability prior to tipoff.

More News
Our Latest Stories