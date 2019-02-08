Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Trending in right direction
Love (toe) took the court for pregame warmups and is expected to play Friday against Washington, Chris Miller of NBCS Washington reports.
Love is still being considered a game-time decision by the Cavs, but it appears he'll take the floor for the first time since undergoing surgery at the end of October. Expect an official statement from the team regarding Love's availability prior to tipoff.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Game-time call Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable for Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Out Saturday, but nearing return•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Practices 5-on-5 with contact•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...