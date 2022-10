Love registered 29 points (9-14 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Sunday's 121-108 victory over the Knicks.

Love took us on an adventure Sunday, winding back the clock with an elite shooting performance. While he does continue to log meaningful minutes off the bench, his production here was not something that should be expected moving forward. He can provide limited value for anyone in need of rebounds and triples, with a game like this just a tasty bonus.