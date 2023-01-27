Love (back spasms) won't play Thursday against the Rockets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
After getting added to the injury report late Thursday, Love will ultimately sit out against the Rockets, putting more minutes in line for Dean Wade and Cedi Osman. The veteran's next chance to return to the court will be Friday against the Thunder.
