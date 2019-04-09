Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Unavailable Tuesday

Love has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Charlotte due to rest purposes.

Love returned to game action and logged 13 minutes off the bench in Sunday night's matchup, but he'll be held out for Cleveland's final regular-season game. He averaged 17.0 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 22 contests during the 2018-2019 campaign.

