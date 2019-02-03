Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Unlikely to play Tuesday

Coach Larry Drew said Saturday after the Cavaliers' 111-98 loss to the Mavericks that he doesn't anticipate Love (toe) returning to action Tuesday versus the Celtics, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Sidelined since Oct. 24 after requiring surgery on his left foot, Love is nearly ready to play again. The big man resumed participating in full-contact practices a few days ago and looks like he may only need to regain some conditioning before the Cavaliers turn him loose. While it doesn't look like Love will be ready to go by Tuesday, the Cavaliers' game Friday in Washington could be a realistic target. Once he gets the green light to play, Love will presumably be subject to a minutes restriction that probably wouldn't be lifted until after the All-Star break.