An update on Love's (calf) status is expected within a week, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Love will remain sidelined for the Cavs' road trip, which ends after Monday's game in Golden State. There's a good chance we'll get an update before Wednesday's home game against the Spurs. Love has been sidelined since the fourth game of the season due to a strained right calf.
