Love totaled 25 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 115-99 win over the Bucks. He also had five turnovers

Love stuffed the stat sheet Wednesday, leading Cleveland in scoring en route to a clutch win. Love remains hot from three, and can be viewed as a reliable fantasy contributor for the foreseeable future. He's a solid DFS play against Detroit on Sunday.