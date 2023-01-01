Love closed with 20 points (7-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 103-102 win over Chicago.

Love played a season-high 34 minutes in the victory, replacing Evan Mobley who was sidelined with an ankle concern. For anyone who managed to stream Love in, he rewarded them with arguably his best all-around game of the season. On most nights, he is better suited to deeper formats, but should Mobley be forced to miss additional time, Love all of a sudden becomes a viable 12-team asset.