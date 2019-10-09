Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Wants to stay in Cleveland
Love told Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com that he wants to remain in Cleveland long-term. "I do want to be here. I always have," Love said. "I say that knowing it's the NBA and it's a business. I think especially after seeing last year, the summer leading up to last year and this summer, the changeover is like unprecedented so you don't know what is going to happen."
Love's future may not ultimately be in his own hands, but it sounds as though the Cavs did not aggressive explore trading the 31-year-old this summer, and Fedor notes that the team would have to be "blown away" by an offer for Love. There figures to continue to be plenty of interest in Love around the league, though taking on the three years and roughly $92 million remaining on his contract would be a tough pill to swallow. On top of that, Love has had his fair share of injury issues of late, missing 60 games last season, 23 games the season before and 22 games in 2016-17. Still, when healthy, Love remains among the best stretch-fours and volume rebounders in the league. The veteran also noted that he's eager to work with new head coach John Beilein. "I know whether it's the next four, six or seven years here or whether it's the next four months, I'm just going to be me and continue to give it all I can," Love said. "I really do think, especially with (John Beilein), I can get a lot better."
