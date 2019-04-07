Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will be available

Love will be available for Sunday's game against San Antonio, Cavs play-by-play man Fred McLeod reports.

Love has missed the last four games with a sore shoulder, but he was removed from the injury report Saturday and will be in the starting lineup Sunday, despite the fact that the Cavs have nothing to play for, having already clinched the worst record in the league.

