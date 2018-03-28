Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will be evaluated for concussion
Love, who exited Tuesday's game against the Heat early after taking an elbow to the head, is going to be evaluated for a concussion, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Love was originally believed to have been held out after his front tooth was knocked loose, but it appears the Cavaliers actually kept him out the second half of Tuesday's contest because he was exhibiting concussion-like symptoms. He's now expected to be reevaluated on Wednesday morning, which is when it will be determined whether or not Love will need to be entered in the NBA's concussion protocol. With the Cavaliers playing later Wednesday evening against the Hornets, Love can be considered highly questionable for the time being.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Won't return Tuesday with face injury•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Records 29th double-double in win•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Pours in 20 points on Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in Wednesday's victory•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Starting at center Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores 18 points in return Monday•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...