Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will be evaluated for concussion

Love, who exited Tuesday's game against the Heat early after taking an elbow to the head, is going to be evaluated for a concussion, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Love was originally believed to have been held out after his front tooth was knocked loose, but it appears the Cavaliers actually kept him out the second half of Tuesday's contest because he was exhibiting concussion-like symptoms. He's now expected to be reevaluated on Wednesday morning, which is when it will be determined whether or not Love will need to be entered in the NBA's concussion protocol. With the Cavaliers playing later Wednesday evening against the Hornets, Love can be considered highly questionable for the time being.