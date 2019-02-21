Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will be on restriction

Love will have his minutes restricted Thursday against the Suns, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

Coach Larry Drew didn't throw out a specific number, but Love will likely be capped somewhere in the low-to-mid-20s in what will be his third game back after missing several months with a toe injury. Love appeared in two games prior to the All-Star break, but he saw a total of just 22 minutes, and he was held out of the Cavs' final pre-break game for rest purposes. Love played 5-on-5 earlier in the week and said he's moved past the toe issue, but he did acknowledge that he still needs to work on his conditioning.