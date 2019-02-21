Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will be on restriction
Love will have his minutes restricted Thursday against the Suns, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Coach Larry Drew didn't throw out a specific number, but Love will likely be capped somewhere in the low-to-mid-20s in what will be his third game back after missing several months with a toe injury. Love appeared in two games prior to the All-Star break, but he saw a total of just 22 minutes, and he was held out of the Cavs' final pre-break game for rest purposes. Love played 5-on-5 earlier in the week and said he's moved past the toe issue, but he did acknowledge that he still needs to work on his conditioning.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Doesn't expect to miss more time•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Off injury report•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: To remain on minutes restriction•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Sitting for rest Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Suiting up Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Done after 16 minutes•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...