Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will be rested
Love will be rested for Sunday's preseason game against the Celtics, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
No surprise here, as the Cavs will likely continue to monitor Love's workload throughout the season given his injury history.
